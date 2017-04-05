Several people died in an explosion on Bedian Road in Lahore around 7.15 am on Wednesday. While one report said that six people had died, another pegged the death toll at four. However, there is no official toll yet. Several have also been injured.

Police sources said the explosion was caused when a gas cylinder in a van parked at Manawala Chowk blew up. They added that it might also have been caused by a suicide bomber.

The explosion led to a fire that engulfed the cars parked nearby. Security forces have cordoned off the area and begun a search operation. The injured have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital and General Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has “strongly condemned” the incident and directed authorities to submit a report on it.