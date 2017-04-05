Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that an independent inquiry into the attacks on African nationals in Noida was under way and the incidents should not be termed racial yet.

Swaraj said, “The incident took place when some miscreants took advantage of anger among locals at the death of 19-year-old Manish allegedly due to drug overdose.” She added, “Before the inquiry is completed, please do not say it is driven by racial discrimination. We do not immediately say that attacks in the United States are due to racial discrimination.”

The minister’s response comes after the Heads of the African Mission accredited to India on Monday called the recent attacks on expatriates from the continent in Noida “xenophobic and racial”. A statement from the envoys said that they had reviewed similar incidents from the past and noted that the Indian government had taken “no known, sufficient and visible deterring measures” to tackle them.

However, Swaraj said that the Centre had held meetings with the victims and promised action. Measures taken by India could not be called inadequate⁠⁠⁠⁠, she added.