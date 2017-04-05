An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit near the Mashhad, a city in Iran, on Wednesday morning. The US Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake that struck 76 km east-southeast of the holy city at a depth of 33 km.

There have been no reports about any severe damage to life or property so far. Local news reports suggested that telephone connectivity in some areas has been cut off. The government has deployed emergency services and rescue teams in the area. Earthquakes are common in the country, which lies on a major fault line.