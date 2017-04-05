The big news: Alwar man dies after being attacked by cow vigilantes, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Sushma Swaraj said the attacks on Africans in Greater Noida has not yet been proved racial, and a blast in Lahore claimed six lives.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Man dies after VHP, Bajrang Dal-linked cow vigilantes attack him in Rajasthan over suspected smuggling: Four others were beaten up during the incident, despite them showing documents verifying their purchase of the animals.
- Attacks on African nationals in Noida should not be called racial yet, says Sushma Swaraj: India’s response to the crisis was in no way inadequate, the minister told the Lok Sabha.
- Four army personnel among six dead in Lahore suicide attack: The bomber targeted a census team on Lahore’s Bedian Road.
- UP farm loan waiver a step in the right direction, though partial relief, says Rahul Gandhi: The Centre, however, should not discriminate between states, the Congress vice president said.
- Let transgender people use any public toilet they prefer, Centre tells Swachh Bharat Mission: The ministry of sanitation asked its affiliate to ensure that they are recognised as equal citizens and are able to ‘use facilities without embarrasment’.
- Kerala Police arrest CEO of local channel that staged ‘sting operation’ against minister: Four journalists working with the organisation were also taken into custody in connection with the case.
- Support for India’s bid to enter NSG growing despite China’s opposition, say German officials: There is greater buy-in from member countries.
- Around 200 theatres in the US are screening ‘1984’ to protest against Donald Trump: April 4 was the day the film’s protagonist began writing his forbidden diary under an authoritarian regime.
- Jadavpur VC hits back at HRD minister, says institution not responsible for acts of fringe elements: While releasing a set of university rankings, Prakash Javadekar had taunted the students of JU and JNU for raising separatist slogans.
- Chinese engineer marries a robot he had built after facing family pressure to find a wife: Zheng Jiajia has plans to upgrade Yingying so that she can walk around and do household chores.