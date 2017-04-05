A look at the headlines right now:

Man dies after VHP, Bajrang Dal-linked cow vigilantes attack him in Rajasthan over suspected smuggling: Four others were beaten up during the incident, despite them showing documents verifying their purchase of the animals. Attacks on African nationals in Noida should not be called racial yet, says Sushma Swaraj: India’s response to the crisis was in no way inadequate, the minister told the Lok Sabha. Four army personnel among six dead in Lahore suicide attack: The bomber targeted a census team on Lahore’s Bedian Road. UP farm loan waiver a step in the right direction, though partial relief, says Rahul Gandhi: The Centre, however, should not discriminate between states, the Congress vice president said. Let transgender people use any public toilet they prefer, Centre tells Swachh Bharat Mission: The ministry of sanitation asked its affiliate to ensure that they are recognised as equal citizens and are able to ‘use facilities without embarrasment’. Kerala Police arrest CEO of local channel that staged ‘sting operation’ against minister: Four journalists working with the organisation were also taken into custody in connection with the case. Support for India’s bid to enter NSG growing despite China’s opposition, say German officials: There is greater buy-in from member countries. Around 200 theatres in the US are screening ‘1984’ to protest against Donald Trump: April 4 was the day the film’s protagonist began writing his forbidden diary under an authoritarian regime. Jadavpur VC hits back at HRD minister, says institution not responsible for acts of fringe elements: While releasing a set of university rankings, Prakash Javadekar had taunted the students of JU and JNU for raising separatist slogans. Chinese engineer marries a robot he had built after facing family pressure to find a wife: Zheng Jiajia has plans to upgrade Yingying so that she can walk around and do household chores.