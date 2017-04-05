Amazon India is combining exclusive device launches with its services like Prime Video, Kindle and Amazon Pay, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday. This is an effort by Amazon to regain lost ground after the first quarter of 2017 saw its rival Flipkart walking off with a larger chunk of the market share, the financial paper said.

Besides Motorola, Amazon plans to bundle devices of several other brands with its services. ”There are three features other than calls that smartphones are heavily used for. [These are] shopping, watching videos and reading and all of these are right there on top for Moto G5 with Prime Video, Kindle and Amazon Pay. We have very exciting brands coming in though we can’t talk about them now,“ said Manish Tiwary, vice-president, category management, Amazon India.

While an exclusive brand tie-up restricts the brand to the marketplace, a product tie-up centres around the sale of a single model.

Amazon India is also targeting consumers looking to upgrade their phones. To do this, it has enabled a buy-back offer for Moto G4 owners who now want to switch to a newer model.