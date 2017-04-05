China on Wednesday lodged an official protest against the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh with India’s Ambassador in Beijing, shortly after the Tibetan spiritual leader said New Delhi had never used him against Beijing. The Dalai Lama’s statement came in the wake of Beijing’s vocal opposition to India allowing him to visit the North East.

He said that it was only the political class who had a problem with him and his North East trip. “Please do not say angry Chinese. It is only some narrow-minded politicians who see India in a different way just like the way they see me as a demon. I am not a demon,” he said.

“China has the highest population of Tibetan Buddhists. Many Chinese intellectuals fully support our cause,” the Dalai Lama said. “We are not seeing independence. We want to remain with the people’s republic of China. Tibet is materialistically backward but spiritually highly advanced. We want to develop materialistically by remaining with China and it should also feel the same way for the mutual benefit.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese state media accused Delhi of playing the “Dalai Lama card” against Beijing. “The Dalai Lama has long been active in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion,” said an article in the tabloid Global Times. “New Delhi inviting the Dalai Lama to sensitive region gravely damages the China-India relationship.” China has warned India several times last month against the Dalai Lama’s visit saying that the step would affect the bilateral ties.

On the same day, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Beijing was not right to oppose the Dalai Lama’s India visit, as Arunachal Pradesh shared its border with Tibet and not China, reported Hindustan Times. “Let me get this straight. China has no business telling us what to do and what not to do because it is not our next-door neighbour,” Khandu said. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had said that the Dalai Lama’s visit was of religious, not political, significance.

The Dalai Lama reached the state on Tuesday, he will be in Tawang till April 10. China claims that Tawang is a part of its territory, though India disputes this. In 1959, the young leader had escaped China and entered India via Tawang.