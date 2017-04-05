The deewan of the Ajmer dargah was fired from his position by his brother on Wednesday for his “blasphemous” remarks supporting the ban on cow slaughter and the sale of beef. Syed Alaudin Alimi declared Syed Zainul Abedin “non Muslim” for urging people of the community to give up beef to “honour the religious sentiments of Hindu brethren”, IANS reported.

Alimi claimed that their family supported the decision to sack Abedin and make him the new spiritual chief of Ajmer’s Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti mausoleum. “Abedin is an apostate because he spoke in violation of the Islamic law,” he told IANS. “I will not allow him to enter the shrine now....I have spoken to muftis [Islamic scholars], and we will be issue a fatwa against him. He is no longer a Muslim.”

The deewan’s post at the dargah is hereditary and belongs to the heirs of Chisti, a 12th-13th century Sufi priest. Although the deewan has no control over the shrine’s management, he gets a monthly salary from the management committee that is government-appointed. “I am the new deewan. I have the support of the entire [Chishti] clan,” Alimi said, adding that he had no interest in the salary. Abedin had been the deewan since 1987.

On Monday, Abedin had triggered a controversy for saying eating beef was one of the prime reasons for communal hatred in the country. “My family and I have taken a pledge to never have beef for the rest of our lives,” he had said, calling for a ban on cow slaughter and the sale of beef.