A Central Reserve Police Force commandant, who had slipped into a coma in February after sustaining nine bullet injuries in an encounter, has made a miraculous recovery. Doctors at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science’s trauma centre, where Chetan Kumar Cheetah spent a month in the Intensive Care Unit, declared him fit for discharge on Tuesday. He was taken home on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.

Dr Amit Gupta, a professor of trauma surgery and critical care at AIIMS, described the CRPF officer’s recovery as a miracle. The 45-year-old, who was wounded during a joint operation in Bandipora district, North Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14, had been admitted to AIIMS with severe injuries. He had bullet wounds in his head, and the globe of his right eye was fractured.

Cheetah had first been taken to the military hospital in Srinagar but was later airlifted to New Delhi. Within 24 hours of admission, a surgery was conducted to remove a portion of his skull to reduce intra-cranial pressure. The CRPF jawan was put on heavy antibiotics to reduce infection, and his wounds were repeatedly cleaned, doctors told The Times of India.

Several politicians have congratulated the officer on his recovery. While Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “extremely happy” to learn of Cheetah’s well-being, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the CRPF officer at AIIMS.

Fortune favours the brave. Extremely happy to know that 'Cheetah' has made a miraculous recovery. Times of India https://t.co/XdWGGNtTL8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 5, 2017

Miracle! Brave CRPF Comdt Chetan Kr Cheetah survived fatal bullet injuries in an encounter in J&K. Thanks AIIMS Doctors, salute his spirit. pic.twitter.com/05NHz89kAH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 5, 2017