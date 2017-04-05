The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Karnataka government’s plea to declare former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa a convict in a disproportionate assets case, NDTV reported. The state government had questioned the top judiciary’s decision to abate the charges against her in the a 21-year-old illegal assets case after her death in December 2016.

Calling the decision unlawful, the state had held that Jayalalithaa should be convicted despite her death since the final arguments in the case had been made in July, months before her death, and the Supreme Court’s judgement had eventually upheld her conviction by a lower court.

In its petition, the Karnataka government had pointed out that convicting her was the only way to recover the Rs 100-crore fine that would have been imposed on her. Karnataka’s Special Public Prosecutor BV Acharya had said “it is wrong in law” to abate charges against her just because she died.

On February 14, the Supreme Court had convicted VK Sasikala in the illegal assets case she had been embroiled in with the late Tamil Nadu chief minister. Sasikala is currently serving a four-year jail term in a Bengaluru prison.

Jayalalithaa had been accused of colluding with Sasikala, Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi and their nephew Sudhakaran when she was the chief minister between 1991 and 1996. The four had allegedly amassed wealth of around Rs 65 crore, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. Some of the properties under the scanner in the case include Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate and her Poes Garden residence, which Sasikala still lives in.