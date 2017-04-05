India skipper Virat Kolhi on Wednesday was named Wisden’s “Leading Cricketer in the World” for 2016, PTI reported. Wisden announced, “Virat Kohli, who features on the cover of the 2017 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, is also the Leading Cricketer in the World for 2016, an accolade put in place in 2003 when Ricky Ponting became the first honouree.”

Kohli had scored a total of 1,215 Test runs at an average of 75.93 last year. Ten ODI appearances got him 739 runs at 92.37, while he scored 641 T20 International runs at 106.83.

Wisden cricket awards are chosen by the publication Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

Kohli had earlier been declared Wisden India Almanack’s Cricketer of the Year for the second time in its 2017 edition.

Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack honours:

Leading Cricketer in the World: Virat Kohli

Leading Woman Cricketer in the World: Ellyse Perry

Five Cricketers of the Year: Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Ben Duckett, Toby Roland-Jones, Chris Woakes.