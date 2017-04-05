Hotel room aggregator OYO Rooms on Wednesday announced it has tied up with Ola Money to offer digital payment solutions. With this, customers will be able to make payments with their Ola Money wallet for OYO rooms bookings. Customers will also get an option to book an Ola cab while making their hotel bookings.

The services will be available for both web and app bookings. “Our partnership with Ola Money – one of the largest digital wallets in the country – will make payments more convenient by offering greater choice,” said OYO Vice President (Growth and Marketing) Vishal Jain, according to NDTV.

OYO has a network of 70,000 rooms in 7,000 hotels across 200 cities in India, reported ANI.

Ola Money is now an accepted mode of payment at petrol pumps, food joints, and shopping malls. “The strategic partnership with OYO not only widens our user base by reaching out to millions of OYO users but is a step towards creating a holistic ecosystem that enables greater convenience in payment and addresses the last mile connectivity for millions of customers,” said Anuj Sahai, the vice president for alliances and monetisation at Ola.