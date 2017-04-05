A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex closes 26 points shy of 30,000 mark, Nifty hits another record high: The BSE index hit 30,007 in intraday trade and the NSE index touched a lifetime high of 9,274 on the back of positive Asian cues and inflow of foreign funds. Submitting fake rent receipts may no longer work to claim HRA: According to a new tribunal ruling, the Income Tax Department can now seek documents to prove that the taxpayer is a genuine tenant. Customers can now book OYO rooms with Ola Money as the two companies tie up: Users will also have the option of booking a cab while making their hotel bookings. SC sets up Constitution bench to hear plea challenging WhatsApp’s privacy policy: However, Facebook’s counsel argued that the matter was a ‘contract issue’ and does not need such action. Smartphones launched exclusively on Amazon will now come bundled with Prime Video, Kindle: This is an effort to regain part of the market share it has lost to Flipkart, experts said. All eyes on RBI’s monetary policy committee meeting: The central bank is unlikely to announce any rate cut, said experts. Amazon sets up seven warehouses for its appliances and furniture category: The e-commerce giant will hire 1,200 people in these Fulfilment Centres.