Skincare giant Nivea was forced to take down an advertisement on Tuesday after facing severe criticism and social media backlash. It had shared an advert for a deodorant on Facebook that said “White is Purity” across the image of a woman – a message that was understandably not well-received and deemed racist by many.

The German firm has deleted the post and admitted that the message in the ad was “misleading”. The advertisement was shared with the caption, “Keep it clean, keep it bright. Don’t let anything ruin it.” The ad was posted on Nivea’s main Facebook page, but was directed at its West Asian audience.

A spokesperson for Nivea’s parent company Beiersdorf said: “We are deeply sorry to anyone who may take offense to this specific post. After realising that the post is misleading, it was immediately withdrawn. Diversity and equal opportunity are crucial values of NIVEA...Direct or indirect discrimination must be ruled out in all decisions by, and in all areas of our activities.”

Though the ad drew criticism from various quarters, it was popular among white supremacists. One account on Twitter shared the ad saying Nivea was the “official moisturiser/anti-perspirant of the alt-Right”.