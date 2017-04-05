The new Punjab government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, which assumed officer on March 16, has updated the list of advocates it would engage to fight its cases in the Supreme Court and courts outside Chandigarh, a list which includes the son of Chief Justice of India JS Khehar.

Sons of two other Supreme Court judges – Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri – also find a place in the panel.

According to the notification released recently by the department of home affairs and justice of the Punjab government, a pool of 76 lawyers have been made available for the state to engage in the Supreme Court and various high courts.

Among these include Tarunvir Khehar, the son of CJI JS Khehar. He has been made a “category A-3” counsel and will get Rs 55,000 per appearance per petition and Rs 22,000 for drafting petitions and opinions.

Raktim Gogoi, son of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Saket Sikri, son of Justice AK Sikri, also find a place in the panel. They have been placed under the same category as Tarunvir Khehar.

The list also contains names of prominent Congress politicians, including former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who are all “category A-1” counsels with an appearance fee of Rs 330,000.