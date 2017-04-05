In a video that has surfaced on social media, players of one local Kashmiri cricket team are seen donning Pakistan’s cricket jersey and singing the country’s national anthem. According to Kashmir Media Service, this was shot at a match played earlier in the week, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Nashri tunnel in Jammu.

In the video, members of the Baba Darya Ud Din team were playing a local match at the Wayil field in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The opposite team is seen wearing a white uniform.

The video of the match comes days before the by-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag constituencies. They will be held on April 9 and April 12 respectively.

A member of the cricket team told The Indian Express’ InUth.com that they wanted to show that they had not forgotten the Kashmir issue. “Why should we be scared when Kashmir is a disputed territory and Allah is with us?” another cricketer was quoted as saying.

Ganderbal Senior Superintendent of Police Fayaz Lone told News18 that they had launched an inquiry in the incident. “We hope to arrest them sooner or later. These youth have fled from their homes and we will soon get them,” Lone said.