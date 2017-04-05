The Islamic State group has made its first a remark about United States President Donald Trump, calling him a “stupid idiot”. In a 36-minute audio clip released by spokesperson Abu Hasan al-Muhajir on Tuesday, the militant group said the businessman-turned politician had no idea what Islam is about, reported NBC News.

The group further added that Trump’s election to the post signalled the country’s bankruptcy. “The sign of your elimination are now clearer to everyone, as the most clear of signs is that you are now ruled by a stupid idiot who does not know what Al-sham and Iraq are, or what Islam is, who continues to express his hatred and war against Islam,” said al-Muhajir. Al-sham is a term used to describe a region that includes Syria.

The audio clip is in Arabic and there is more than one translation available. While most said the term used by the spokesperson translates to “stupid idiot”, there are a few who said it means “riff raff” or “hare-brained”, according to PTI.

The Islamic State group has been in control of large parts of Iraq and Syria since 2014 and a US-led coalition is currently fighting to drive the militant group out of the region.

Trump has made repeated efforts to close the US borders for people from Muslim-majority countries. His orders have been thwarted multiple times by the country’s courts, which had also stayed his contentious travel ban orders in the past. Although the ISIS audio clip does not mention his immigration policy, the group’s spokesperson said Trump has expressed his “hatred and war” against Islam.

In the run up to the elections, Trump had said he had a “secret plan” to “bomb the hell out of” the radical group. He has been known to make objectionable statements about Islam and was criticised for riding on a wave of xenophobia before he was elected to power.