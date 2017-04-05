The Indian Coast Guard has informed the Mumbai police and other security agencies that members of the Islamic State group might try to infiltrate the city via the sea, India Today reported. Mumbai has been put on high alert following the intelligence inputs.

“We are taking all necessary precautions and getting details about the suspects from the information provided to us,” India Today reported quoting an unidentified police official. Meanwhile, the police are checking low-end hotels where identity proof is not required to rent a room.

The alert from the Coast Guard comes a week after the Mumbai police issued a ban on all flying objects, including gliders and drones over perceived threats of aerial attacks.