The big news: China protests against Dalai Lama’s Arunachal Pradesh visit, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Jayalalithaa will not be made a convict in illegal assets case, and Kerala parties opposed the police’s treatment of Jishnu Pranoy’s mother.
A look at the headlines tonight:
- China lodges official protest against Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh: The Tibetan spiritual leader, however, said New Delhi had never used him against Beijing.
- Jayalalithaa will not be declared a convict in illegal assets case, rules Supreme Court: The bench dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government, which had sought to recover a Rs 100-crore fine from the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.
- Political parties in Kerala call for strike as Jishnu Pranoy’s mother is manhandled by police: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supported the police action and said the trouble was caused by outsiders who were part of the protest.
- Rajasthan minister says both sides are guilty after cow vigilantes beat Alwar man to death: Gau rakshaks affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal attacked Pehlu Khan and four others after accusing them of transporting cows illegally.
- Attacks on African nationals in Greater Noida should not be called racial yet, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister said India had conveyed its objection to the African Group Head of Missions’ move to raise the matter with the UN.
- Comatose CRPF officer who took nine bullets during J&K encounter makes a ‘miraculous’ recovery: Doctors at AIIMS said Chetan Kumar Cheetah was fit to be discharged a day after he came out of a coma.
- Ajmer dargah chief sacked for urging Muslims to give up beef, supporting ban on cow slaughter: Syed Zainul Abedin’s brother has declared him ‘non-Muslim’ and taken over the post of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti mausoleum’s deewan.
- Submitting fake rent receipts may no longer work to claim HRA: According to a new tribunal ruling, the Income Tax Department can now seek documents to prove that the taxpayer is a genuine tenant.
- SC sets up Constitution bench to hear plea challenging WhatsApp’s privacy policy: However, Facebook’s counsel argued that the matter was a ‘contract issue’ and does not need such action.
- Youth pelt stones to end Kashmir unrest, nothing to do with tourism, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference chief took a jibe at the prime minister’s statement calling for Kashmiris to choose tourism over terrorism.