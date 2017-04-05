A look at the headlines tonight:

  1. China lodges official protest against Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh: The Tibetan spiritual leader, however, said New Delhi had never used him against Beijing.
  2. Jayalalithaa will not be declared a convict in illegal assets case, rules Supreme Court: The bench dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government, which had sought to recover a Rs 100-crore fine from the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.
  3. Political parties in Kerala call for strike as Jishnu Pranoy’s mother is manhandled by police: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supported the police action and said the trouble was caused by outsiders who were part of the protest.
  4. Rajasthan minister says both sides are guilty after cow vigilantes beat Alwar man to death: Gau rakshaks affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal attacked Pehlu Khan and four others after accusing them of transporting cows illegally.
  5. Attacks on African nationals in Greater Noida should not be called racial yet, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister said India had conveyed its objection to the African Group Head of Missions’ move to raise the matter with the UN.
  6. Comatose CRPF officer who took nine bullets during J&K encounter makes a ‘miraculous’ recovery: Doctors at AIIMS said Chetan Kumar Cheetah was fit to be discharged a day after he came out of a coma.
  7. Ajmer dargah chief sacked for urging Muslims to give up beef, supporting ban on cow slaughter: Syed Zainul Abedin’s brother has declared him ‘non-Muslim’ and taken over the post of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti mausoleum’s deewan.
  8. Submitting fake rent receipts may no longer work to claim HRA: According to a new tribunal ruling, the Income Tax Department can now seek documents to prove that the taxpayer is a genuine tenant.
  9. SC sets up Constitution bench to hear plea challenging WhatsApp’s privacy policy: However, Facebook’s counsel argued that the matter was a ‘contract issue’ and does not need such action.
  10. Youth pelt stones to end Kashmir unrest, nothing to do with tourism, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference chief took a jibe at the prime minister’s statement calling for Kashmiris to choose tourism over terrorism.