Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday filed a defamation notice against National Conference leader Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly spreading hatred against the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported. The notice accused Mattu of “spreading false stories” about Adityanath, including that the newly-inducted chief minister had asked Hindus to rape Muslim women, the NC said in a statement.

The legal notice further says that Mattu, who is the party spokesperson, had incited “intentional” hatred against the Uttar Pradesh government. Mattu’s comments were seditious in nature, the notice said, seeking an apology from the party within two weeks.

The NC leader said Adityanath had “mistaken notoriety for reputation”. “He has used intimidation and harassment as political weapons in UP. He has openly threatened Muslims of serious consequences and defamed them,” Mattu said.

Describing Adityanath as “anti-Muslim”, Mattu said NC was willing to fight against the forces of “tyranny, oppression and bigotry”. “If standing up to bullies and hate-mongering is seditious, one should be proud of it,” he added.