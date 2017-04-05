United States President Donald Trump has removed his top strategist and right-winger Stephen Bannon from the country’s National Security Council. Bannon, formerly the head of Breitbart News, was made Trump’s chief strategist soon after the election.

In January, Bannon was also elevated to the NSC’s principals committee, a move that had drawn a lot of criticism. The NSC advises the president on matters of national security, and critics said it was inappropriate for a political adviser to play such a role in the council.

According to reports, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert’s role has also been downgraded. National intelligence director Dan Coats and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, will return as regular attendees at the principals committee.