A group of Congress leaders are not happy with the way the party distributed tickets for the upcoming civic polls in the Capital. The “dissatisfied” leaders have sought Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken’s resignation in connection with the “irregularities”. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will be held from April 23.

“We are angry with the system of ticket distribution. Ajay Maken who is the president is responsible since he decides everything on his own,” said former minister Mangat Ram Singhal. “It’s not just me, a large number of senior leaders of the party are unhappy with the environment created by Mr Maken. We have heard that tickets have been sold and given to people who are not even in the party.”

He said they would approach party chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the matter, reported PTI. The angry leaders want the party to sack Maken and senior leader P Chacko, and set up a panel to look into “malpractice” in the party, reported The Hindu. Sheila Dikshit told the newspaper that she was not consulted about ticket distribution either.

On April 3, senior leader AK Walia had offered to resign from the party citing management problems. The Congress released its lists of candidates over the weekend. The party has announced the names of 267 candidates so far.

Delhi has 272 wards in three municipal corporations – 104 each in the South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations and 64 in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.