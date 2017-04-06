A look at the headlines right now:

China lodges protest against Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh: The Tibetan spiritual leader, however, said New Delhi had never used him against Beijing. Sushma Swaraj says 50 radicalised Indian youngsters have crossed over to the ‘other side’: However, she believes that ‘Indian ethos and culture’ had helped keep the menace in check. Congress leaders ‘dissatisfied’ with Delhi civic polls’ ticket distribution want party to remove Ajay Maken: They have also asked for a panel to probe ‘irregularities’ and ‘malpractice’ in the party. Yogi Adityanath files defamation notice against National Conference leader Junaid Mattu: The NC spokesperson said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was ‘anti-Muslim’. Opposition parties protest against faulty EVMs in Rajya Sabha, force brief adjournment: The agitating MPs trooped into the Well of the House and brought the session to a halt for around seven minutes. Donald Trump’s top strategist Steve Bannon loses post on US National Security Council: Formerly the chief of Breitbart News, his elevation to the council’s principals committee had drawn a lot of criticism. Kerala hartal called by Opposition after police allegedly manhandle protesting mother: Student Jishnu Pranoy died in mysterious circumstances in January. His family wanted to draw attention to the lack of progress in the case. Islamic State group calls Donald Trump a ‘stupid idiot’ who has no idea what Islam is about: In a 36-minute audio clip, spokesperson Abu Hasan al-Muhajir said Trump’s election to the top post signalled the country’s bankruptcy. Virat Kohli named Wisden’s ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ for 2016: The Indian skipper scored a total of 1,215 Test runs at an average of 75.93 last year. Jayalalithaa will not be declared a convict in illegal assets case, rules Supreme Court: The bench dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government, which had sought to recover a Rs 100-crore fine from the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.