The big news: China opposes India hosting Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Sushma Swaraj said 50 radicalised youth had 'crossed over', and Congress leaders demanded Ajay Maken's resignation over ticket allotment.
A look at the headlines right now:
- China lodges protest against Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh: The Tibetan spiritual leader, however, said New Delhi had never used him against Beijing.
- Sushma Swaraj says 50 radicalised Indian youngsters have crossed over to the ‘other side’: However, she believes that ‘Indian ethos and culture’ had helped keep the menace in check.
- Congress leaders ‘dissatisfied’ with Delhi civic polls’ ticket distribution want party to remove Ajay Maken: They have also asked for a panel to probe ‘irregularities’ and ‘malpractice’ in the party.
- Yogi Adityanath files defamation notice against National Conference leader Junaid Mattu: The NC spokesperson said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was ‘anti-Muslim’.
- Opposition parties protest against faulty EVMs in Rajya Sabha, force brief adjournment: The agitating MPs trooped into the Well of the House and brought the session to a halt for around seven minutes.
- Donald Trump’s top strategist Steve Bannon loses post on US National Security Council: Formerly the chief of Breitbart News, his elevation to the council’s principals committee had drawn a lot of criticism.
- Kerala hartal called by Opposition after police allegedly manhandle protesting mother: Student Jishnu Pranoy died in mysterious circumstances in January. His family wanted to draw attention to the lack of progress in the case.
- Islamic State group calls Donald Trump a ‘stupid idiot’ who has no idea what Islam is about: In a 36-minute audio clip, spokesperson Abu Hasan al-Muhajir said Trump’s election to the top post signalled the country’s bankruptcy.
- Virat Kohli named Wisden’s ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ for 2016: The Indian skipper scored a total of 1,215 Test runs at an average of 75.93 last year.
- Jayalalithaa will not be declared a convict in illegal assets case, rules Supreme Court: The bench dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government, which had sought to recover a Rs 100-crore fine from the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.