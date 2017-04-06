The Shunglu committee set up by former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has accused the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi of “gross abuse of power” in its report submitted on Wednesday. The panel found irregularities in the allotment of land for party office and several appointments, including that of minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter, reported PTI.

The panel said Kejriwal had passed an order in April 2015, where he told officers to take decisions without consulting the Lt Governor. “In pursuance of the directions of the CM in April 2015, it became the practice among ministers not to obtain the approval of the LG and to provide approval at their level,” the report said.

The committee has questioned foreign travels by ministers without LG’s sanction. The report has also flagged posting of officers to the Anti-Corruption Branch. Jung had said that Kejriwal might face criminal charges on the basis of the panel’s report.