The Uttar Pradesh Police have found a girl, 8, in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, who is believed to have been living with a troop of monkeys, ANI reported on Thursday. Sub-inspector Suresh saw her two months ago during a routine patrol and rescued her, despite resistance from her and the monkey troop, reported The Times of India.

She is being treated at a district hospital. “The girl was found two months back,eats and walks like animals, and runs away on seeing humans,” said Chief Medical Officer DK Singh. “She has marks on her skin, looks like she has lived with animals for quite some time. Now she is better and healthy, showing improvement.”

The doctors in charge of her care said she gets scared by humans and often gets violent. They said the minor has been taught to walk but she frequently uses her hands and legs to get around. She can neither speak nor write, said the TOI report.