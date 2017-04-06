The domestic market opened on a rather negative note on Thursday with the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex plummeting 122 points from its record closing figure of 29,974. Apprehensions about the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meet and muted Asian cues influenced the sluggish mood, as investors were cautious during the early morning trade.

Poor performance by sectors like healthcare and metal brought down the 30-share index to 29,849 around 12.45 pm. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, too, dropped by 35.25 points to 9,229 during the same time. Analysts told MoneyControl that investors may have booked profits from the previous session and were now playing it safe.

However, stocks of auto majors like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto and those of Infosys, GAIL and NTPC were trading in green and helped pull up the market, reported Mint. Among the banks, stocks of Axis Bank and HDFC Bank gained marginally while those of State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were trading in the red.

The rupee, on the other hand, opened at 65.05 against the US dollar. The home currency was a tad lower than its Wednesday’s close of 64.88. The Asian market opened on a weak note after the minutes from Federal Reserve meeting hinted at a tighter monetary policy. South Korea’s won was down 0.72%, while Taiwan’s dollar dropped 0.32%. Malaysian ringgit, China’s renminbi were down by 0.13%, 0.05%, respectively. However, Japan’s yen was up by 0.2%.

According to a Reuters poll, the Monetary Policy Committee will leave the RBI’s key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%. “A lot depends on the RBI governor’s stance on key rates. But a majority expect unchanged stance this time,” Jayant Manglik, president of Retail Distribution at Religare Securities Ltd, had said.