In the latest case of a bizarre divorce announcements, a Saudi Arabia-based banker informed his 25-year-old wife in Hyderabad of his decision via a newspaper advertisement, NDTV reported on Thursday. The Hyderabad Police have charged Mohd Mushtaquddin with cheating and cruelty.

The complainant said she saw the advertisement on March 4 and later received a call from her husband’s lawyer. She said was living with Mushtaquddin until a few months ago when they returned to India for trip. She chose to stay on at her parents’ home after they had a fight.

The couple, who reportedly married in 2015, had a baby in 2016. She said she had not heard from her husband since their altercation and that her father-in-law had warned her against going to their home.

‘’If I did anything wrong, he should have spoken to me and my parents,” she told NDTV. “If I was wrong he should have given talaaq in front of everyone as he has married me in front of all relatives.”

The accused had allegedly harassed his wife for a dowry of Rs 20 lakh, police officer S Gangadhar told the channel. “We are conducting an investigation and verifying if a divorce announced through a newspaper is valid under the Sharia law,” Mr Gangadhar said.

The case follows reports of a man being arrested for announcing his divorce via a postcard to his wife. In March, two women from Hyderabad accused their United States-based husbands of sending “triple talaq” messages using WhatsApp and email.

The Supreme Court has been hearing multiple petitions demanding a ban on the practice of triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala on the grounds that they are discriminatory towards Muslim women. However, the Muslim personal law board has defended these practices in court, for which it has drawn widespread criticism.