A look at the headlines right now:

Shiv Sena MP refuses to apologise to Air India staffer, says he is a victim of media trial: Another party leader Anant Geete tried to attack Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju in Parliament after he refused to intervene in the matter. RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, hikes reverse repo rate to 6%: The decision came as no surprise as economists had expected the central bank to focus on taking out the extra liquidity from the system. Freelance journalist attacked in Delhi public park near her Ashok Vihar home: Aparna Kalra was admitted to Fortis Hospital with multiple brain injuries. The police told Hindustan Times they had found unconscious near her house. CBI wants to revive conspiracy charges against LK Advani, other BJP leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case: The agency told the Supreme Court that the politicians, including Murli Manohar Joshi, had been part of a bigger scheme in the case. Shunglu committee points out ‘gross abuse of power’ by Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi: The panel found irregularities in the allotment of land for party office and several appointments, including that of minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter. CBI registers case against former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda in connection with land scam: The Haryana Urban Development Authority re-allotted a plot to the company in 2005 at rates prevailing in 1982. Banks yet to clear dues up to Rs 110 crore for demonetisation services by cash logistics firms: Some banks delayed the payments reportedly because they thought the companies were doing the work in national interest. Imprisoned AIADMK leader VK Sasikala broke rules to meet visitors, say reports: She met with more than the stipulated number of visitors permitted during meetings that went beyond the time limit. Syria chemical attack has crossed a lot of lines for me, says Donald Trump: I am not saying that I am doing anything one way or another, the US president, however, added. Eight-year-old girl found living with a troop of monkeys in Uttar Pradesh forest: She was spotted two months ago in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary during a routine patrol.