The big news: Uproar in Parliament as Shiv Sena MP tries to attack minister, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: RBI increased the reverse repo rate to 6% during the monetary policy meet, and a Scroll.in contributor was attacked near her house in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena MP refuses to apologise to Air India staffer, says he is a victim of media trial: Another party leader Anant Geete tried to attack Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju in Parliament after he refused to intervene in the matter.
- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, hikes reverse repo rate to 6%: The decision came as no surprise as economists had expected the central bank to focus on taking out the extra liquidity from the system.
- Freelance journalist attacked in Delhi public park near her Ashok Vihar home: Aparna Kalra was admitted to Fortis Hospital with multiple brain injuries. The police told Hindustan Times they had found unconscious near her house.
- CBI wants to revive conspiracy charges against LK Advani, other BJP leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case: The agency told the Supreme Court that the politicians, including Murli Manohar Joshi, had been part of a bigger scheme in the case.
- Shunglu committee points out ‘gross abuse of power’ by Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi: The panel found irregularities in the allotment of land for party office and several appointments, including that of minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter.
- CBI registers case against former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda in connection with land scam: The Haryana Urban Development Authority re-allotted a plot to the company in 2005 at rates prevailing in 1982.
- Banks yet to clear dues up to Rs 110 crore for demonetisation services by cash logistics firms: Some banks delayed the payments reportedly because they thought the companies were doing the work in national interest.
- Imprisoned AIADMK leader VK Sasikala broke rules to meet visitors, say reports: She met with more than the stipulated number of visitors permitted during meetings that went beyond the time limit.
- Syria chemical attack has crossed a lot of lines for me, says Donald Trump: I am not saying that I am doing anything one way or another, the US president, however, added.
- Eight-year-old girl found living with a troop of monkeys in Uttar Pradesh forest: She was spotted two months ago in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary during a routine patrol.