Indian shuttler PV Sindhu surged to a career-best World No 2 in the Badminton World Federation world rankings on Thursday.

As per the latest rankings released on Thursday, Sindhu moved three places up to No 2, displacing Japan’s Akane Yamugachi who moved to fourth place. South Korea’s Ji Hyun Sung also moved down one place to fifth, while Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying stayed on top of the rankings. Spain’s Carolina Marin remained in third spot and India’s Saina Nehwal moved one place down to ninth.

P V Sindhu is breaking her own records and raising the benchmark with her accomplishments! World No.✌️ pic.twitter.com/E95gsY5xLT — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 6, 2017

The 22-year-old Sindhu, who won the silver at the Rio Olympics last year, recently defeated Carolina Marin to win the India Open on Sunday. She had earlier created history by becoming the second Indian woman to break into the top 5 of the world rankings.