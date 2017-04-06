The business wrap: RBI hikes reverse repo rate to 6%, and six other top stories
In other headlines: Banks haven't cleared dues for demonetisation services by cash logistics firms, and Zomato says it saw an 80% revenue jump in 2016.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, hikes reverse repo rate to 6%: The decision came as no surprise as economists had expected the central bank to focus on taking out the extra liquidity from the system.
- Banks yet to clear dues up to Rs 110 crore for demonetisation services by cash logistics firms: Some banks delayed the payments reportedly because they thought the companies were doing the work in national interest.
- Despite an 80% revenue jump, Zomato COO says 2016 was a difficult year: The company’s cash burn in 2016 was far higher than that in the previous year.
- Sensex, Nifty close the day in red following RBI’s repo rate announcement: The BSE ended at 29,927.34 points, while Nifty, which fell three points, managed to cross the 9,200 mark.
- Facebook launches campaign against ‘revenge porn’ with its Report tool and photo-matching technology: The company will thwart the circulation of intimate images on their platforms without permission, once reported.
- Govt approves formation of Rail Development Authority to look into rail fares: Tariffs are expected to go higher in the coming months as the committee will charge tickets based on current market prices.
- YouTube unveils new application specially designed for Indian users with slow internet connectivity: Users will be allowed to preview videos before they choose to watch any content in order to save data.