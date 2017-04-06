Twitter on Thursday launched a data-saving version of its platform called Twitter Lite. This version is touted to save at least 70% of data and will be 30% faster. The new version has been introduced keeping in mind people who have poor internet connection. More than 80% of the microblogging site’s 313 million users access it on mobile phones, reported Hindustan Times.

Twitter’s Business Development Director (Southeast Asia) Arvinder Gujral said Lite is a progressive web app that has features of a web browser coupled with those of a smartphone app. “Twitter Lite can just be accessed via mobile.twitter.com and this means that the user doesn’t need to have an app store such as the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to access the interface,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

According to the company, such progressive web apps occupy only 1MB space, opens faster and can be browsed quickly. One can use the Lite app even in offline mode, while images and videos will not open unless tapped on, reported Engadget.

In India, Twitter has joined hands with telecom major Vodafone for the launch. Lite will be available in six languages of Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil. Apart from India, the company is also eyeing to boost its market in Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and the Philippines, according to Reuters.

Facebook had unveiled its data-saving version back in 2015 while YouTube launched its low-data version for Indian users on Tuesday.