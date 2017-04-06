The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft Bill on the law that seeks to prevent attacks on journalists, reported ANI. The Journalist Protection Draft Bill was introduced in the Assembly on Friday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Bill proposes to amend the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure Act that is aimed at providing protection to government employees from being attacked while on duty. The Bill seeks to increase the punishment for attacking public servants to up to five years of imprisonment from the current three years, and making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

There have been more than 17,682 attacks on government officials on duty in the last six years. In the last four years, four media houses and 337 journalists have been attacked, reported DNA.

During a debate in the Assembly on Saturday, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena had objected to the Bill. “As per the provisions of this bill, even if we verbally argue with a government official, we can be booked…,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar had said.

Fadnavis on Saturday had said many public servants were attacked by corrupt contractors and members of the sand mafia. “There is a need to enhance the punishment, as presently the accused in such cases can get bail easily. The need of the hour is to ensure that honest officials work efficiently,” he had said according to PTI.