Following the order from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Reliance Jio has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer “as soon as operationally feasible”. “Jio accepts this decision…is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice,” the Mukesh Ambani-owned company said in a statement, adding that it will be implemented in the next few days.

However, users who had subscribed to the summer offer prior to its termination will continue to avail the benefits under the plan, the company said.

On March 31, Jio had announced it would extend the deadline for its Prime membership till April 15. Under the Jio Summer Surprise offer, the Prime members who make their first recharge payment of Rs 303 plans will get three months’ complimentary services in addition to the benefits that come with the plan. “The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary services,” the company had said in a statement on March 31.

Earlier this week, the Cellular Operators’ Association of India had said Jio’s summer offer will continue to “bleed the industry” which may affect banks and others who have an exposure to the telecom sector, PTI had reported on Sunday.

Jio Prime was introduced on February 21. Ambani had said in February that Jio’s subscriber base had hit 10 crore since its launch in September 2016. “In just one month, over 7.2 crore Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime,” Ambani wrote in a letter to subscribers. “We, at Jio, are honoured and grateful for this tremendous response. I want to personally thank you for choosing Jio, and for being a founding member of the Jio movement.”