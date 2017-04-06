A look at the headlines right now:

Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said during the debate that the legislations were a collective effort of political parties and central and state governments. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi denies any incident of cow vigilantism in Rajasthan: The Supreme Court will hear petition seeking ban on cow vigilantism on Friday. Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK puts replica of Jayalalithaa’s body, coffin on display during campaigning: The dummy was dressed in the late chief minister’s trademark green saree with a garland around its neck. Trai orders withdrawal of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: However, customers who subscribed to the plan before the termination of the offer, will continue to avail the benefits. Autopsies confirm chemical weapons were used in the attack in Syria, says Turkey: However, the Syrian Foreign Minister maintained that the army had bombed a warehouse in Idlib which happened to contain chemical weapons. People with initials, special characters in their names face problems linking their PAN and Aadhaar: Income tax officials said the only way to overcome this is to apply for a correction in one of the two cards. Flood alert issued for south, central Kashmir as Jhelum flows close to the danger mark: According to the Met Department, Srinagar had received 83.9 mm rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours. PV Sindhu rises to career-best No 2 in world rankings: The Olympic silver medallist moved up three spots from her earlier ranking of fifth. CBI wants to revive criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, other BJP leaders in Babri demolition case: After the agency told the Supreme Court that the politicians had been part of a bigger scheme in the case, the bench reserved its order in the matter. Bullock cart racing is now legal in Maharashtra: The Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to revoke the ban on the sport in the state.