The big news: Parliament passes all four GST Bills, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Union minister denied any cow vigilantism death in Alwar, and an ADMK faction used a fake body and coffin of Jayalalithaa’s while campaigning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said during the debate that the legislations were a collective effort of political parties and central and state governments.
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi denies any incident of cow vigilantism in Rajasthan: The Supreme Court will hear petition seeking ban on cow vigilantism on Friday.
- Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK puts replica of Jayalalithaa’s body, coffin on display during campaigning: The dummy was dressed in the late chief minister’s trademark green saree with a garland around its neck.
- Trai orders withdrawal of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: However, customers who subscribed to the plan before the termination of the offer, will continue to avail the benefits.
- Autopsies confirm chemical weapons were used in the attack in Syria, says Turkey: However, the Syrian Foreign Minister maintained that the army had bombed a warehouse in Idlib which happened to contain chemical weapons.
- People with initials, special characters in their names face problems linking their PAN and Aadhaar: Income tax officials said the only way to overcome this is to apply for a correction in one of the two cards.
- Flood alert issued for south, central Kashmir as Jhelum flows close to the danger mark: According to the Met Department, Srinagar had received 83.9 mm rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours.
- PV Sindhu rises to career-best No 2 in world rankings: The Olympic silver medallist moved up three spots from her earlier ranking of fifth.
- CBI wants to revive criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, other BJP leaders in Babri demolition case: After the agency told the Supreme Court that the politicians had been part of a bigger scheme in the case, the bench reserved its order in the matter.
- Bullock cart racing is now legal in Maharashtra: The Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to revoke the ban on the sport in the state.