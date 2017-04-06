Three soldiers went missing in Batalik sector of Kargil after an avalanche hit an Indian Army post. Two men were rescued, Northern Command tweeted on Thursday night. Sudden snowfall has triggered avalanches in the region, while other parts of the state have been hit by floods. Specially trained rescue personnel are working to find the missing jawans.

The region had seen several avalanches in January too (pictured above). At least 19 soldiers had died because of snowfall in the state this past winter.

Unprecedented snowfall triggers multiple avalanches; a Post in Batalik Sector buried, 2 soldiers out of 5 rescued. @adgpi 1/2 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) April 6, 2017