The United States has carried out missile strike in Syria in response to the deadly chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens of people in the rebel-help Idlib province. Described as the “toughest direct action” by Washington so far, the strikes have risked retaliation from Syrian allies Russia and Iran, Reuters reported. Reports in the local media termed the strikes as “American aggression” that had “led to losses”.

“Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air base in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” Trump said on Thursday. “It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

The US had blamed the Bhashar al-Assad government for the gas attack. “Years of previous attempts at changing [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad’s behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically,” Trump said.

A military official said 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were used to target the fighterjets and other infrastructure at the Al Shayrat airfield in Syria. The US missiles did not target anything that may have stored chemical weapons, The Washington Post quoted the official as saying. He added that the Russian Army was informed of the strike to prevent any damage and no Russian jets were found at the site of the strikes.

On Thursday, Trump had said the poison gas attack which killed at least 80 people had “crossed a lot of lines” for him but said he would not reveal what he planned on doing militarily. He also blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for imposing “weak policies”. “President Obama had said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing,” Trump had said.

Also on Thursday, Turkey said postmortem results of the victim’s bodies confirmed that chemical weapons were used in the attack. Syria, however, has continued to maintain that their armed forces did not use chemical weapons in the attack.

In September 2016, the Syrian government was accused of dropping barrel bombs containing chlorine that killed more than 80 civilians in the Sukari area of Aleppo.