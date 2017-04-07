A look at the headlines right now:

US launches missile strike on Syrian military base in response to chemical attack: President Donald Trump said he had ordered the attack on the airbase where the deadly chemical attack was launched in the interest of ‘national security’. West Bengal BJP chief booked for taking out sword procession on Ram Navami: A case was registered against Dilip Ghosh hours after Mamata Banerjee said, ‘I am not going to tolerate any muscle flexing in the name of religion’. Ravindra Gaikwad expresses ‘regret’ over Air India brawl, asks for flying ban to be lifted: Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha met Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani on Thursday night. Three soldiers missing after avalanche strikes Kargil Army post: Two jawans have been rescued.

GST Bills cleared after former PM Manmohan Singh urged Congress members to ‘maintain consensus’: Asked about BJP’s opposition to the reforms introduced by the UPA government, he said ‘let bygones be bygones’. NEFT transactions to get faster after RBI cuts clearance time: The funds will now be transferred in 30-minute batches instead of the current hourly ones.

Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK puts replica of Jayalalithaa’s body, coffin on display during campaigning: The dummy was dressed in the late chief minister’s trademark green saree with a garland around its neck. CBI wants to revive criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, other BJP leaders in Babri demolition case: After the agency told the Supreme Court that the politicians had been part of a bigger scheme in the case, the bench reserved its order in the matter. Trai orders withdrawal of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: However, customers who subscribed to the plan before the termination of the offer, will continue to avail the benefits. Bullock cart racing is now legal in Maharashtra: The Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to revoke the ban on the sport in the state.

