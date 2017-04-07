The big news: US missiles hit Syrian airbase used for chemical attack, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Bengal BJP chief was booked for taking out sword procession on Ram Navami, Ravindra Gaikwad expressed ‘regret’ over Air India brawl.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US launches missile strike on Syrian military base in response to chemical attack: President Donald Trump said he had ordered the attack on the airbase where the deadly chemical attack was launched in the interest of ‘national security’.
- West Bengal BJP chief booked for taking out sword procession on Ram Navami: A case was registered against Dilip Ghosh hours after Mamata Banerjee said, ‘I am not going to tolerate any muscle flexing in the name of religion’.
- Ravindra Gaikwad expresses ‘regret’ over Air India brawl, asks for flying ban to be lifted: Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha met Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani on Thursday night.
- Three soldiers missing after avalanche strikes Kargil Army post: Two jawans have been rescued.
- GST Bills cleared after former PM Manmohan Singh urged Congress members to ‘maintain consensus’: Asked about BJP’s opposition to the reforms introduced by the UPA government, he said ‘let bygones be bygones’.
- NEFT transactions to get faster after RBI cuts clearance time: The funds will now be transferred in 30-minute batches instead of the current hourly ones.
- Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK puts replica of Jayalalithaa’s body, coffin on display during campaigning: The dummy was dressed in the late chief minister’s trademark green saree with a garland around its neck.
- CBI wants to revive criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, other BJP leaders in Babri demolition case: After the agency told the Supreme Court that the politicians had been part of a bigger scheme in the case, the bench reserved its order in the matter.
- Trai orders withdrawal of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: However, customers who subscribed to the plan before the termination of the offer, will continue to avail the benefits.
- Bullock cart racing is now legal in Maharashtra: The Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to revoke the ban on the sport in the state.