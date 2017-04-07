A Royal Bengal tigress in Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve gave birth to her seventh litter recently, PTI reported on Thursday. The tigress is fondly referred to as “Collarwali”, as she became the first in Pench to be fitted with a radio collar. Officials at the national park believe she is the only tigress in the world to give birth to 26 cubs in the wild. The latest litter of four was spotted by a patrolling squad a few weeks ago.

Collarwali, who lives in the Karmajhiri range in the core area of Pench, had given birth to 22 cubs in six litters between 2008 and 2015, field director Subhranjan Sen said. Officially called T-15, she is a major tourist attraction at the tiger reserve and has become almost as popular as “Machhli”, the legendary Ranthambore National Park tigress who died last year.

The Department of Posts had issued a special cover envelope featuring Collarwali last year. Also called the “Queen of Pench” and “Pench Princess”, Collarwali was born to another famous tigress, “Barimada”, who featured in the documentary Spy in the Jungle.