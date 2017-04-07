India on Thursday signed a defence deal worth almost $2 billion (around Rs 12,881 crore) with Israel to buy advanced surface-to-air missile systems, reported The Times of India. State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries will provide the Indian military with an advanced air defence system, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and technology, according to an official statement.

Israel Aerospace Industries will also put an additional naval defence system, including long-range surface-to-air missiles, on the aircraft carrier the country is building for India, reported Mint. Israel is one India’s the top arms suppliers.

Relations between India and Israel have been on the upswing since Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre in 2014. Modi will visit the country in July. In November 2016, India and Israel agreed to intensify their cooperation in the fight against extremism during Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s visit to Delhi.