In a review meeting late on Thursday night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath sought to replace the word “Samajwadi” in all government schemes with “mukhyamantri”, PTI reported on Friday. He also said that he would review all schemes initiated by the previous state government.

The previous Akhilesh Yadav government would usually add “Samajwadi” to the names of development schemes. In an earlier decision, the Bharatiya Janata Party government had said it would not distribute more than 60 lakh ration cards printed by the Akhilesh Yadav government as they featured a photograph of the former chief minister.

“The Samajwadi word will be dropped from Uttar Pradesh government schemes. Mukhyamantri yojna will be used now,” Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told the media in Lucknow.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the UP Assembly elections in March by a huge margin, replacing the Samajwadi Party, which had ruled the state for a decade.