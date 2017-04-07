Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja bagged the National Award for the best Hindi film in the feature film category while the best non-feature film award went to Fireflies in the Abyss as the awards were announced on Friday.

However, regional films gave tough competition to Bollywood with Kaasav (Marathi) winning the Best Feature Film award. The other regional films that bagged awards were Reservation (Kannada), Dashakriya (Marathi), Joker (Tamil) and Bisarjan (Bengali).

As many as 344 films from 26 languages in feature films category vied for the 64th National Awards this year. Filmmaker Priyadarshan was the chairperson of the jury in the feature films category while cinematographer and writer Raju Misra held the same position in the non-feature category. “It’s definitely an honour and a huge responsibility. I have close to 36 years of experience and have done 91 films, so I am hoping to put that to good use,” Priyadarshan had said before making the announcements at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The award distribution ceremony will be held on May 3.

Akshay Kumar was named the best actor for Rustom, which was based on the sensational Nanavati case. This is Kumar’s first National Award. Malayali star Surbhi won the Best Actress award for Minaminungu. Zaira Wasim won the Best Supporting Actress award for Dangal. The jury members made a special mention for Sonam Kapoor for her performance in Neerja.

Lata Surgatha won the award for books on cinema among 33 entries. It narrates the story of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Uttar Pradesh was declared the most film-friendly state in India. The jury members also made a special mention of Jharkhand.

Here is a list of some of the winners:

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar (Rustom)

Best Actress: Surbhi (Minaminungu)

Best Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim (Dangal)

Best Film on Social Issues: Pink

Best Environmental film: The Tiger Who Crossed the Line

Best Hindi Feature Film: Neerja

Best Marathi film: Dashakriya

Best Kannada Film: Reservation

Best Bengali Film: Bisarjan

Best Children’s Film: Dhanak

Best VFX award: Shivaay

Indira Gandhi Award for Debut Director: Khalifa (Bengali)

Best Action Director and Stunt Choreographer: Peter Haines (Pulimurugan)