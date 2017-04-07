YouTube has launched YouTube TV that aims to provide a cable television-like experience to its subscribers and make money for advertisers, given the brands already-established user base. YouTube TV went live on Wednesday with 50 channels at $35 (around Rs 2,254.72) a month. At present it is available only in the big metros in the United States – New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

The Google-owned company is offering one month’s free trial and a complimentary Google Chromecast after the first month’s payment, till stocks last. YouTube TV has already tied up with networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN; AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, WE tv, and BBC World News will be on board soon. However, critics have pointed out that YouTube lacks several popular networks such as CNN. The number of channels will vary from area to area.

Subscribers can watch YouTube TV on their phone, tablet or computer, and one membership can be shared among six users. The new YouTube product will compete with Verizon FIOS, Apple TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now.

It is not certain when the service will be available in India. Even when it does, it might face difficulty in convincing the Indian audience to pay the steep price for YouTube, which is generally associated with free content. Moreover, local cable TV and satellite TV services in India are much cheaper than what YouTube TV is priced at right now.