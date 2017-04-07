The big news: Air India revokes flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The Supreme Court issued a notice to Rajasthan on the Alwar lynching, ‘Neerja’ won the National Award for Best Feature Film.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air India lifts flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry had written to the national carrier asking it to revoke the restriction with immediate effect.
- The Supreme Court raps six states for rising incidents of cow protectionism: The apex court has given the governments three weeks to respond to them.
- The National Film Awards are announced: Regional films gave tough competition to Bollywood with Kaasav (Marathi) winning the Best Feature Film award.
- I-T officials raid Tamil Nadu health minister’s house: C Vijayabaskar has been accused of buying votes ahead of the election to RK Nagar.
- Fears of floods in Jammu and Kashmir abate as the water levels of the Jhelum and its tributaries decrease: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and offered support.
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi: She is expected to discuss and sign 25 agreements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- India signs defence deal worth almost $2 billion with Israel: State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries will supply an advanced air defence system, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and technology.
- Beloved Pench tiger “Collarwali” gives birth to her seventh litter: Forest officials think she may be the world’s only tigress to have 26 cubs in the wild.
- Yogi Adityanath wants ‘Samajwadi’ to be dropped from names of UP government schemes: The word will be replaced by ‘mukhyamantri’, Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.
- Preet Bharara says his sacking an example of Trump administration’s ‘helter-skelter incompetence’: ‘You don’t drain a swamp with a slogan,’ the Indian-American said, taking a jibe at the US President.