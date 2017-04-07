A look at the headlines right now:

Air India lifts flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry had written to the national carrier asking it to revoke the restriction with immediate effect. The Supreme Court raps six states for rising incidents of cow protectionism: The apex court has given the governments three weeks to respond to them. The National Film Awards are announced: Regional films gave tough competition to Bollywood with Kaasav (Marathi) winning the Best Feature Film award. I-T officials raid Tamil Nadu health minister’s house: C Vijayabaskar has been accused of buying votes ahead of the election to RK Nagar.

Fears of floods in Jammu and Kashmir abate as the water levels of the Jhelum and its tributaries decrease: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and offered support. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi: She is expected to discuss and sign 25 agreements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India signs defence deal worth almost $2 billion with Israel: State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries will supply an advanced air defence system, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and technology. Beloved Pench tiger “Collarwali” gives birth to her seventh litter: Forest officials think she may be the world’s only tigress to have 26 cubs in the wild. Yogi Adityanath wants ‘Samajwadi’ to be dropped from names of UP government schemes: The word will be replaced by ‘mukhyamantri’, Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. Preet Bharara says his sacking an example of Trump administration’s ‘helter-skelter incompetence’: ‘You don’t drain a swamp with a slogan,’ the Indian-American said, taking a jibe at the US President.