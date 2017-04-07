In reaction to the criticism faced by the government for the allegedly racist attacks on African nationals in Greater Noida, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Vijay has said if India was, indeed, racist, we would not “live with” “black people around us”. “If we were racist, why would....all the entire South – you know, Kerala, Tamil, Andhra, Karnataka – why do we live with them?” He added, “We have blacks...black people around us.”

He made the statement during an interview on Al Jazeera.

Vijay’s remarks triggered outrage soon after they was shared across social media. He took to Twitter to clarify his statement. “In many parts of the nation, we have different people, in colour and never ever we had any discrimination against them...My words perhaps were not enough to convey this,” he said, apologising to those who felt he spoke “differently from he meant”.

The BJP leader also said that Indians were the “first to oppose any racism and were, in fact, victims of the racist British”. Vijay explained that he meant to convey how Indians did not face racism even though the country has “people with different colour and culture”.

His comments come even as the Centre has maintained that the assaults on African nationals in Greater Noida could not be called racist yet. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said an independent inquiry was already under way. her response came after the African Group Head of Missions accredited to India called the recent attacks on expatriates from the continent in Greater Noida “xenophobic and racial”.

Mywords perhaps were not enough to convey this.Feel bad,really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel i said different than what I meant https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017