A woman who fell into the Thames during the recent attack at Westminster Bridge, London, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The family of Andreea Cristea issued a statement thanking the medical staff who treated her and said that money donated for her treatment will now be given to charity. “There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts,” read the statement, according to BBC.

The 31-year-old Romanian tourist was on holiday in London with her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Burnaz, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, was planning to propose Cristea on that day, Romania’s UK ambassador Dan Mihalache told the BBC.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his condolences to Cristea’s family. “Londoners hold her & her loved ones in our thoughts today,” he tweeted. With her death, the toll in the attack rose to five. The other people killed on the bridge were Aysha Frade, 44, who worked at a London college, US tourist Kurt Cochran and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from south London. Besides, a policeman was stabbed outside the Parliament.

On March 22, a man had mowed people down on the bridge while heading to the Parliament building in his car. At least 40 others were injured in the incident. The assailant was later identified as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Central England resident. Counter-Terrorism Commander Mark Rowley had said that the assailant’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.