The business wrap: Trai asks Reliance Jio to withdraw its summer offer, and six other top stories
In other headlines: NEFT transactions are set to get faster as RBI cuts clearance time, and Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed all four GST Bills.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Trai orders withdrawal of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: However, customers who subscribed to the plan before the termination of the offer, will continue to avail the benefits.
- NEFT transactions to get faster after RBI cuts clearance time: The funds will now be transferred in 30-minute batches instead of the current hourly ones.
- Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said during the debate that the legislations were a collective effort of political parties and central and state governments.
- Healthcare firm Practo lays off 150 employees, says they left as part of appraisal process: The company will continue to hire across the board, a statement said.
- Grasim shareholders approve merger with Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited: Once the deal is through, the Birla family’s holdings will go up from 31% to 39% in the new entity.
- Oil prices spike 2% after US missile strikes in Syria, before receding marginally: The military action triggered concerns that the war-torn country’s ties with major West Asian oil producers would affect crude supply.
- India signs defence deal worth almost $2 billion with Israel as Modi’s Tel Aviv visit looms: State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries will supply an advanced air defence system, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and technology.