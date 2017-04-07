A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Trai orders withdrawal of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: However, customers who subscribed to the plan before the termination of the offer, will continue to avail the benefits. NEFT transactions to get faster after RBI cuts clearance time: The funds will now be transferred in 30-minute batches instead of the current hourly ones. Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said during the debate that the legislations were a collective effort of political parties and central and state governments. Healthcare firm Practo lays off 150 employees, says they left as part of appraisal process: The company will continue to hire across the board, a statement said. Grasim shareholders approve merger with Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited: Once the deal is through, the Birla family’s holdings will go up from 31% to 39% in the new entity. Oil prices spike 2% after US missile strikes in Syria, before receding marginally: The military action triggered concerns that the war-torn country’s ties with major West Asian oil producers would affect crude supply. India signs defence deal worth almost $2 billion with Israel as Modi’s Tel Aviv visit looms: State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries will supply an advanced air defence system, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and technology.