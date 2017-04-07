Two people were killed and many others were injured after a truck drove into pedestrians on a busy street in Stockholm, Sweden, before ramming into a department store on Friday, the police have confirmed. Soon after the incident on Drottninggatan – a shopping district close to the city’s main train station – there were reports of shots being fired.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything indicated that the incident was “a terror attack”. The country’s intelligence agency Sapo has deduced that the truck had rammed into people in a “deliberate” attack. “There are deaths, and many injured,” Sapo spokesperson Nina Odermalm Schei told AFP.

The Swedish Police were informed of the incident around 2.50 pm (local time). Eyewitnesses told local newspaper Aftonbladet that “hundreds of people ran for their lives”, according to Russia Today.

Officers are currently at the site and have cordoned off the street in central Stockholm. A photograph shared online shows the truck crashed into Åhlens department store. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.

The incident took place 100 metres from the Indian Embassy in Stockholm. An official at the consulate said all Indian staff were safe. Indian Ambassador to Sweden Monika Mohta told ANI that she saw two people lying on the street, “heard loud noises” and saw three others injured.