Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has cancelled the land allotted to the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters in Rose Avenue, party member Sanjay Singh told ANI on Friday. This comes soon after the Shunglu Committee report was released, which had accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party of “gross abuse of power”.

“The party which has just three MLAs in the Assembly has an office, the party which has none also has one. But, the ruling party of Delhi doesn’t have one office,” Singh said, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party. He added that the people of Delhi will respond to the “dirty tricks” that are being played in the upcoming municipal body elections.

The Shunglu panel, which had been sanctioned by Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung, had found irregularities in the allotment of land for AAP offices and several appointments, including that of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter. The panel said Kejriwal had passed an order in April 2015 asking officers to make decisions without consulting the the lieutenant governor.

The three-member panel formed by Jung had reviewed 404 files of the Delhi government. It has questioned foreign travel trips made by ministers without the LG’s sanction. The report has also flagged the officers posted to the Anti-Corruption Branch. Jung had said that Kejriwal might face criminal charges on the basis of the panel’s report.

Meanwhile, social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said he was pained by the Shunglu committee report and that he had great hopes from Kejriwal with whom he had led the fight against corruption. ”I am grateful to God that he made me stay away from Kejriwal when he floated his political party. I never had the desire to go and meet him after he became the chief minister”, Hazare said. He further accused Kejriwal of having forgotten his principles in the pursuit of power.