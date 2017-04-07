Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit India either late this year or early next year, Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel said. “We are yet to finalise the dates,” Patel said according to IANS.

Narendra Modi had visited Canada in April 2015, making him the first Indian prime minister to visit Canada in 42 years. Trudeau is expected to visit New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The diplomat said the two countries had already held four strategic dialogues. “The India-Canada relationship is blooming and thriving,” he said. Patel added that around 1,000 Canadian companies are present in India and that bilateral trade has the potential to be increased from $8 billion (over Rs 43,000 crore).

The number of Indian student visa applications for Canada has increased in the past four months, Patel said, adding that the reason for this surge was not “attributable to the new United States administration”. Canada considers New Delhi their largest diplomatic mission in the world, Patel added.