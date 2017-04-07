A look at the headlines tonight:

Three killed after truck drives into pedestrians in Stockholm ‘terror attack’, one detained: Many were injured, and there were reports of shots being fired soon after the incident on Drottninggatan, a shopping district. Delhi LG Anil Baijal cancels land allotted to AAP’s office following Shunglu Committee report: Social activist Anna Hazare said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had forgotten his principles in pursuit of power. ‘Not all South Indians are black’, is DMK leader’s unironic response to Tarun Vijay’s racist remarks: The BJP leader had said if people were racist, why would they live with South Indians and black people around them. Now, TMC MP creates ruckus on board Air India flight, refuses to abide by security protocol: The incident comes soon after the airline lifted a ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a member of their staff last month. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi acknowledges Alwar lynching but refuses to apologise for earlier denying it: The minister also told the Rajya Sabha that the present government has never discriminated against anybody. Google introduces ‘Fact Check’ feature for global users to spot fake news more easily: However, this update does not stop the distribution of false stories on the search engine. Air India lifts flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry had written to the national carrier asking it to revoke the restriction with immediate effect. US launches missile strikes on Syrian military base in response to chemical attack: President Donald Trump said he had ordered the attack in the interest of ‘national security’. I-T officials raid Tamil Nadu health minister’s house: C Vijayabaskar has been accused of buying votes ahead of the election to what used to be Jayalalithaa’s constituency. Accuracy of EVM used in Bhind trial is ‘beyond doubt’, says Election Commission: The voting machine received a clean chit from the special inquiry panel that had been set up to investigate the allegedly ‘faulty’ device.