The big news: Three dead after truck rams into people in Stockholm, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Land allotted to AAP’s Delhi headquarters was cancelled, and a BJP leader has been criticised for making racist remarks about South Indians.
A look at the headlines tonight:
- Three killed after truck drives into pedestrians in Stockholm ‘terror attack’, one detained: Many were injured, and there were reports of shots being fired soon after the incident on Drottninggatan, a shopping district.
- Delhi LG Anil Baijal cancels land allotted to AAP’s office following Shunglu Committee report: Social activist Anna Hazare said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had forgotten his principles in pursuit of power.
- ‘Not all South Indians are black’, is DMK leader’s unironic response to Tarun Vijay’s racist remarks: The BJP leader had said if people were racist, why would they live with South Indians and black people around them.
- Now, TMC MP creates ruckus on board Air India flight, refuses to abide by security protocol: The incident comes soon after the airline lifted a ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a member of their staff last month.
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi acknowledges Alwar lynching but refuses to apologise for earlier denying it: The minister also told the Rajya Sabha that the present government has never discriminated against anybody.
- Google introduces ‘Fact Check’ feature for global users to spot fake news more easily: However, this update does not stop the distribution of false stories on the search engine.
- Air India lifts flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The Civil Aviation Ministry had written to the national carrier asking it to revoke the restriction with immediate effect.
- US launches missile strikes on Syrian military base in response to chemical attack: President Donald Trump said he had ordered the attack in the interest of ‘national security’.
- I-T officials raid Tamil Nadu health minister’s house: C Vijayabaskar has been accused of buying votes ahead of the election to what used to be Jayalalithaa’s constituency.
- Accuracy of EVM used in Bhind trial is ‘beyond doubt’, says Election Commission: The voting machine received a clean chit from the special inquiry panel that had been set up to investigate the allegedly ‘faulty’ device.