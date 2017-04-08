The big news: Stockholm police arrest two after truck attack, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: India opposed the Ontario government's motion calling 1984 riots 'genocide', and Google was accused of 'extreme' gender pay discrimination.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two suspects arrested after truck killed four in Stockholm: The arrests were made separately after local police released a CCTV-captured image of the ‘person of interest’.
- Ontario passes motion describing 1984 anti-Sikh riots as ‘genocide’, India dismisses move: The central government has rejected the ‘misguided’ motion, said MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay.
- US labour department accuses Google of ‘extreme’ gender pay discrimination: The technology giant refuted the allegations.
- Now, TMC MP creates ruckus on board Air India flight, refuses to abide by security protocol: The incident comes soon after the airline lifted a ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a member of their staff last month.
- Shia Muslim youth form ‘Gau Raksha Dal’ in Lucknow, vow to end cow slaughter: President of the group Shamil Shamsi and his team were seen sporting saffron gamcha on Friday.
- Top CID official held for leaking information about ongoing case in Assam, says report: N Rajamarthandan reportedly leaked important details about the investigation into a ransacking case to an arrested accused’s aide.
- ‘Not all South Indians are black’: DMK leader’s unironic response to Tarun Vijay’s racist remarks: M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa were ‘fair’, said TKS Elangovan in response to the BJP leader’s controversial comments on South Indians.
- Accuracy of EVM used in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind trial is ‘beyond doubt’, says Election Commission: The voting machine received a clean chit from the special inquiry panel that had been set up to investigate the allegedly ‘faulty’ device.
- Justin Trudeau will visit Delhi soon, says Canadian High Commissioner to India: The diplomat said the two countries had already held four strategic dialogues.
- Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi’s online petition against Ravindra Gaikwad gets over 70,000 signatures: Addressed to the PM, the petitioner has asked the government to ensure there is a no-fly ban imposed on the Shiv Sena MP for at least a year.