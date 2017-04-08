A look at the headlines right now:

Two suspects arrested after truck killed four in Stockholm: The arrests were made separately after local police released a CCTV-captured image of the ‘person of interest’. Ontario passes motion describing 1984 anti-Sikh riots as ‘genocide’, India dismisses move: The central government has rejected the ‘misguided’ motion, said MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay. US labour department accuses Google of ‘extreme’ gender pay discrimination: The technology giant refuted the allegations. Now, TMC MP creates ruckus on board Air India flight, refuses to abide by security protocol: The incident comes soon after the airline lifted a ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a member of their staff last month. Shia Muslim youth form ‘Gau Raksha Dal’ in Lucknow, vow to end cow slaughter: President of the group Shamil Shamsi and his team were seen sporting saffron gamcha on Friday. Top CID official held for leaking information about ongoing case in Assam, says report: N Rajamarthandan reportedly leaked important details about the investigation into a ransacking case to an arrested accused’s aide. ‘Not all South Indians are black’: DMK leader’s unironic response to Tarun Vijay’s racist remarks: M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa were ‘fair’, said TKS Elangovan in response to the BJP leader’s controversial comments on South Indians. Accuracy of EVM used in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind trial is ‘beyond doubt’, says Election Commission: The voting machine received a clean chit from the special inquiry panel that had been set up to investigate the allegedly ‘faulty’ device. Justin Trudeau will visit Delhi soon, says Canadian High Commissioner to India: The diplomat said the two countries had already held four strategic dialogues. Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi’s online petition against Ravindra Gaikwad gets over 70,000 signatures: Addressed to the PM, the petitioner has asked the government to ensure there is a no-fly ban imposed on the Shiv Sena MP for at least a year.